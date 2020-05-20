10 traders booked across state

ITANAGAR, May 19: The West Kameng district market monitoring team headed by SDO Sang Khandu conducted a surprise inspection at Bomdila market on Tuesday and booked two traders for violation of the Legal Metrology (packaged Commodities Rules), 2011.

The erring traders were displaying packaged commodities for sale with additional price tags in violation of the packaged commodities rules.

SDO Khandu said that the MMC team, including district assistant controller of metrology, Tasso Guro is working proactively under the supervision of West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki to ensure the rights of the consumers, who are becoming the victim of malpractices being adopted by vested interest during this lockdown period. Khandu warned the traders against malpractices or to face the consequence.

In Namsai district, a team of the legal metrology department booked three traders at Mahadevpur town for violation of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011. The team cautioned the traders not to repeat similar mistake in future to avert prosecution in subsequent offences with higher amount of fines.

During inspection in Aalo Township, West Siang district, the legal metrology team booked three traders for selling packaged commodities without the mandatory declaration as required under the PC Rules. The team also booked two other traders for using unverified weights and measures in their business transaction.

It may be mentioned that following the increasing number of complaints of overcharging on prices of essential commodities during the lockdown period, the legal metrology and consumer affairs department is taking up extensive enforcement drives and this time the price monitoring teams of Covid-19 pandemic were constituted by the district administrations in each district with a legal metrology officer as one of its members for protection of consumers from fraudsters.