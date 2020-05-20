Illicit IMFL, tobacco products seized

BASAR, May 19: The legal metrology department here in Leparada district, with the help of police seized illicit IMFL and tobacco products from various shops in and around the township on Tuesday.

In total, 14 cases of beer and around 1600 packets of chewing tobacco and other tobacco products were seized.

Later, the seized items were destroyed in the presence of CO Tami Taga at the UD garbage disposal yard. (DIPRO)

DC launches AYA’s self-reliance campaign -1

ZIRO, May 19: Lower Subansiri DC Nending Chatung launched the Apatani Youth Association (AYA)’s self-reliance campaign ‘I am a farmer’ on the association’s 46th foundation day here on Tuesday.

The DC also distributed free seeds to the farmers.

AYA president Habung Tamang said the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us lesson on the importance of self-reliance and self-sufficiency.

“The pandemic has taught us that we have to be self-sufficient. It emphasizes the importance of local food production, which prompted us to launch the campaign,” the AYA president said.

“Due to the current situation we faced shortage in supply of essential commodities and agricultural products,” he said.