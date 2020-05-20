RGU hostels to open for 3 days

RONO HILLS, May 19: The Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU), in consultation with the dean of student’s welfare has decided to open the hostels to enable students to take their study materials from their respective hostels.

As per a notification, students will get a window of three days, from 21 to 23 May, between 9 AM to 2 PM, in which they shall be allowed to take their belongings from hostels according to the schedule issued by the office of the RGUSU. The students will also have to follow the standard operating procedures and guidelines issued by the state government and the ministry of health and family welfare.

Accordingly, the Yomgo, Subansiri, Lohit and Bichoom halls of residences will remain open on 21 May; the Pare, Kameng, Tirap and Tawangchu halls of residences will open on 22 May, and the Dibang, Siang, Tissa and Panyor halls of residences will remain open on 23 May.

The students shall be allowed to come and collect their belongings only on the day their concerned hostel is opened.