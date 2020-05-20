400 fish farmers receive fingerlings

ZIRO, May 19: Deputy Commissioner Nending Chatung distributed 8.02 lakh fish fingerlings among 400 paddy-cum-fish culture beneficiaries for free under the departmental schemes of fisheries (State plan) here in Lower Subansiri district.

This is expected to enhance fish production and early growth of fish in paddy fields within three to four months, while also providing fish farmers the opportunity to earn additional income.

District Veterinary Officer Dr H Tama, District Fisheries Development Officer L Lasa and Lower Subansiri Fish farmers Co-operative Society chairman Likha Kamin were also present during the distribution.