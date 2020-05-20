Sona reviews Covid-19 preparation

TATO, May 19: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona reviewed the level of preparation in Shi-Yomi district to combat the Covid-19 pandemic during a meeting with the DC, SP and other departments here on Monday.

Sona enquired about quarantine facilities, especially for the students and others returning from various parts of the country. He sought suggestions and innovative ideas from all to contain the spread of the virus.

Sona also took stock of the modernization of power distribution system through underground cabling in Mechuka, and urged the work departments to coordinate with each other for early and timely completion of the project.

Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Mito Dirchi, the nodal officer cum DMO and ADC also briefed Sona about the arrangements made for all returnees.

The meeting also held a threadbare discussion to implement the fourth phase of the lockdown as per the guidelines. (DIPRO)