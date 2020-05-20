Home Minister visits Pasighat to review Covid-19 preparedness

PASIGHAT, May 19: Home Minister Bamang Felix visited East Siang district to review the preparedness against the Covid-19 pandemic.

While talking to media on the sideline of his visit here, he called on citizens to strictly adhere to social distancing and health hygiene norms to protect themselves from coronovirus.

“People will have to learn to live with Covid 19 and the only way to keep safe it to follow the directives of the health department,” he said.

The home minister, along with a high-level team comprising Health Minister Alo Libang, MLAs Nyamar Karbak, Ojing Tasing, Kento Rina and Kaling Moyong visited Ruksin check gate, Bakin Pertin Memorial Government Hospital, quarantine facilities and AYUSH Covid-19 hospital to review the preparedness.

Felix said there is need for the large-scale awareness campaign to educate the masses.

“The IEC campaign is much needed. Youth organization and community-based organization should educate the masses. The participation of public is much needed to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he added.

Health Minister Alo Libang said the state is now in a better position to deal with Covid-19 cases.

“The preparation is much better now. In six hospitals of the state we have decided to install ventilators. So far, 12 have been installed and our target is to install 50 within the next few months,” the health minister said.

Local MLA Kaling Moyong said the district administration is geared up to face any eventuality.

“Pasighat/ Ruksin is the entry point to the Siang districts. Accordingly, we have made preparation,” he said.

Dr Dukhum Raina, joint director health training and research centre, Bakin Pertin Memorial Government Hospital shared in detail about the preparedness of the district.

“The AYUSH hospital has been converted into a 37-bedded Covid-19 hospital with four-bedded ICU facilities. We have well trained doctors and nurses. So far, only four suspect cases came and they too were found negative later,” he added.

He also said that the Bakin Pertin Memorial Government Hospital has 150 beds and has modern facilities and specialist doctors.

DC East Siang Kinny Sing informed that all the incoming people are screened at the Ruksin gate.

“Asymptomatic person will be sent to quarantine centre and symptomatic to the hospital. We have set up separate quarantine centres for red, orange and green zones,” she said.

Earlier, appreciating the efforts of medical officer in-charge Dr Kadum Jonnom and Ruksin Police Station OC Inspector Abraham Taying, Felix gave them Rs one lakh each in cash for their teams.