Sports ministry selects RGU to establish CoE in sports science

ITANAGAR, May 19: The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) under its National Centre of Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR) scheme has selected the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in sports science education and research for conducting MSc and PhD programmes in sports sciences.

The centre will conduct courses for sports anthropology, sports biochemistry, sports biomechanics and performance analysis, sports nutrition, sports physiology, sports psychology, sports training method/fitness management and sports physiotherapy.

It will also conduct six months’ certificate courses and collaborative research in the area of sports sciences.

The enrolment capacity in each programme will be 10 students, while it will be four in case of PG courses.

The ministry will fund Rs 3 crore per programme (Rs 3.5 cr for PG prog) in the first three years. Thereafter, the grantee institution has to be self reliant to continue the scheme, the ministry said in its letter to the RGU vice chancellor.

“The universities granted for such centre will be required to sign an MoU with SAI/NCSSR to support high performance sportspersons preparing for national and international competitions and other SAI schemes and should work more closely with national and state sports organization,” the release said.

Further “all the identified universities should make a consortium and work jointly for research, curriculum development and scientific support service to be provided to the sportspersons,” it said adding that foreign universities can also be involved in the curriculum development, which should be relevant to present need for developing human resources in sports science required for the improvement of sports performance.

“The centre is expected to trigger on research and development activities in applied areas of sports sciences and will show a significant improvement in standard of research in sports sciences,” the release added.