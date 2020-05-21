32,933 beneficiaries get free rice in West Siang

AALO, May 20: The civil supplies department has distributed five kilos of free rice per head to 32,933 individual beneficiaries of AAY and PHH under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) and 452 free LPG cylinders under the PMUY in West Siang district during the lockdown period.

One kilo pulse per household was also distributed to 5,252 BPL and AAY families.

One-time aid of Rs 1000 each was also provided to 6,000 BPL families, informed West Siang DF&CSO Rebom Nyuso Lendo.

Lendo said there was some delay in the distribution of the items in the initial stage as the department was ‘overburdened’ to look into the ration and LPG needs of the entire district in the first phase of the lockdown period. (DIPRO)