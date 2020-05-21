MLA asks staffers at PTC quarantine centre to strictly follow SoP

BANDERDEWA, May 20: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara has asked the administrative officers and frontline workers at PTC quarantine centre to strictly maintain the Standar operating procedures (SoP) guidelines on social distancing and mandatory use of face masks in order to avoid any lapses.

He said this during his visit to the PTC quarantine centre here on Wednesday to inspect the status of the centre and interact with the residents.

The MLA also met Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu and SP Jimmy Chiram, DDMO in-charge Tem Kaya and other administrative officers and frontline workers, and urged upon them to perform their duties without fear while maintaining all standard precautionary measures.

The Yupia DC informed the MLA that the PTC quarantine center is now running properly and all SoPs are maintained by the officers and officials.

“Since 7 May last, a total of 1,020 people have come to the centre and around 300 have left for paid quarantine centres. There are around 150 people at the PTC,” Ligu added.

Apart from PTC, the Papum Pare district administration has also arranged for quarantine centres in other parts of the district, such as at Kimin, Doimukh, Yupia and Sagalee, which may be utilized when needed.

Meanwhile, Itanagar State Bank of India (SBI) Branch Manager Bengia Tabb informed that the SBI is also starting a quarantine facility for their staff at Itanagar with around nine people from Wednesday onwards.

Currently, almost all the hotels have been turned into paid quarantine centres which are monitored by concerned nodal officers, medical team and flying squad of the capital complex.

Also, security is provided by the capital police, while the IMC with support of the fire and emergency services, conducts regular sanitization of these hotels.