Rice dispatched to Vijoynagar via IAF

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, May 20: Four air sorties were made to Vijoynagar in Changlang district by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to dispatch rice and other essential commodities on Tuesday.

No sortie could be made on Wednesday due to bad weather.

Around a dozen more sorties of rice are still in stock here.

“To ensure that the people of Vijoynagar and 13 other air-fed areas in the state do not encounter any problem of hunger amid the lockdown, the state government has been continuously supplying rations and other essential commodities and equipments related to the coronavirus,” Food & Civil Supplies Minister Kamlung Mossang said.

“The state government with the help of IAF choppers and state helicopters air-dropped rice and other essentials in all the remote areas of the state. Till date, 100 sorties have been made in those areas,” said Planning and Investment Commissioner PS Lokhande.

The state presently has a stock of 40,000 MTs of rice, which is sufficient for four months, he said.

“We are also maintaining supply chain in all the border areas of the state and so far we don’t have any scarcity of rice and other essentials,” he added. (With PTI inputs)