Arunachal likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

ITANAGAR, May 20: Many districts in Arunachal Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm during the next two days.

The super cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal on 20 May evening with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph, the Indian meteorological department (IMD) predicted.

It said that Tawang, West Kameng and East Kameng districts are likely to receive ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ accompanied by thunderstorm on 21 and 22 May.

Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, Siang, Longding and Tirap districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty winds, while lightning and gusty winds over Papumpare, Lower Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit and Namsai districts are likely on 21 May.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is predicted over Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, Papumpare, Lower Siang, East and Upper Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit and Namsai districts on 22 May. Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Changlang and Longding districts are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds the same day.