Union urges STS GM to arrange vehicles for stranded people

ITANAGAR, May 20: The All Shi-Yomi District Students’ Union (ASYDSU) has urged the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) general manager (GM) to provide a mini bus or small passenger taxis like Tata Sumo for the people of Shi-Yomi district stranded in Aalo, the headquarters of West Siang district, to travel back to their respective hometowns.

In a representation to the APSTS GM, the ASYDSU said that due to the lack of government transportation facility, the local taxi drivers in Aalo are charging Rs 1500 per passenger to travel from Aalo to Mechuka and Pidi; Rs 1300 to Tato and Rs 2000 to Monigong, which the poor people cannot afford.

“Most of the people of the district stranded in Aalo are students and patients belonging to economically weaker families,” the ASYDSU said in its letter.

The union also said that the APSTS had earlier provided two Tata Sumos each for Mechukha and Monigong. However, the vehicles have now been engaged by the Shi-Yomi district administration for Covid-19 duty.