6 shopkeepers booked, chicken sellers warned

ITANAGAR, May 20: A team of the legal metrology and consumer affairs officers consisting of Zonal Deputy Controller Minte Siga and Lower Dibang Valley district Assistant Controller D Lingi, inspected trading establishments here in the district on Wednesday and booked four shopkeepers for selling packaged commodities without the mandatory information as required under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

The team also interacted with the shopkeepers, including wholesale dealers and appealed to them to cooperate with the district administration in maintaining uninterrupted supply of essential commodities with the fixed rates during the present crisis of lockdown due to Covid-19.

Siga warned that violators of packaged commodities rules will not be spared.

At Khonsa, the legal metrology team led by Legal Metrology Inspector Tarh Sonu conducted surprised inspection at Khonsa market and booked two traders for violation of relevant sections of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

Meanwhile, the price monitoring team of Capital Complex comprising Executive Magistrate Likha Radh, Inspector Legal Metrology Debia Tana, TALM Sangyo Tallar and APMC T Kadu inspected wholesale dealer premises of Nirjuli Market and interacted with them.

After assessing the rates of chicken-both broiler and local -from these wholesale dealers as well as the rate at the sources, the team instructed them to sell within the rates fixed by the Itanagar-Capital Region deputy commissioner.

Briefing the DC’s rate of broiler for wholesaler as Rs 160 per kg and retailer at Rs 200, and wholesale rate for local at Rs 380 and retailers’ rate at Rs 450, Executive Magistrate Likha Radh warned of taking stern action if any one violates the order.