Arunachal bags 6 medals in online natl wushu championship

ITANAGAR, May 21: Nyeman Wangsu bagged three gold medals in the first Online National Wushu, Taolu (demonstration) Championship, which was held from 15 to 20 May.

She bagged the medals in the Chanquan, Daoshu and Gunshu events in the women’s senior category.

Arunachal also won two silver and a bronze medals in the championship.

The silver medals were won by Mepung Lamgu and Toku Apung.

Lamgu and Apung bagged the silvers in the senior women’s Taijiquan and junior women’s Nanquan events respectively.

The bronze medal was also won by Lamgu in the senior women’s Taijijian event.

The event was inaugurated by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Meanwhile, sports minister Mama Natung on Thursday felicitated the medal winners, their coach Premchandra Maibam and Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association president Toko Teki for bringing laurels to the state by winning medals in the championship.