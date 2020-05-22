WVI donates PPE kits

YACHULI, May 21: The World Vision India (WVI), an international non-governmental organization having a project at Yazali in Lower Subansiri district has donated PPE kits, including N95 mask, hand sanitizer and surgical gloves for the Yachuli Covid-19 task force team and extended financial assistance of Rs 2000 each to the 553 needy families under Yachuli sub-division.

The donations were formally handed over to Yachuli ADC on 20 May.