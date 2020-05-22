RGU to start new courses in agri, law, statistics, food technology & sports sciences

RONO HILLS, May 21: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) is all set to start new courses from the 2020-21 academic session.

The university has recently roped in a total of 46 faculty positions for starting departments of agronomy & farm management, soil science & agricultural chemistry, microbiology & plant pathology, animal husbandry, entomology and agricultural zoology, food technology, statistics, and law.

The university recently got approval to start sports anthropometry, sports biochemistry, sports biomechanics & performance analysis, sports nutrition and sports physiology from the ministry of youth affairs and sports under the national centre of sports sciences and research (NCSSR).

The university has already constituted an RGU registrar-led eight member team to execute the establishment, and soon the report on the start of the new courses in sports will be tabled in the academic council meeting for academic clearance.

“Apart from the new introductions, the university has to continue to strive to improve the quality of education in all the ongoing programmes,” said RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, while giving special emphasis on vocational courses “where there is still a huge scope of improvement.”

He informed that a few post graduate courses that are proposed to be introduced from the next academic session include PG in music, fine arts and geology. “We are hopeful to start better and more relevant courses”, the VC added.

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin, while sharing the information regarding confirmation on new departments from the union ministry of human resources development (MHRD), ministry of youth affairs and sports (MYAS) and university grants commission (UGC), said that “this is a big academic leap and the students of the state will now have the opportunity to pursue uncommon courses without having to leave the state.”

As of now, the university has 26 departments.