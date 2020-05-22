Results of 453 samples awaited

ITANAGAR, May 21: As the state has stepped up sampling, the results of 453 samples are yet to be returned. So far, the state has tested 4438 samples, including repeat testing.

The samples are tested in four centres-Tomo Riba institute of health and medical sciences, IRL, Naharlagun and Assam’s Dibrugarh and Tezpur.

On Thursday, a total of 281 samples were collected with the highest being in the Capital region, followed by Changlang and Tawang.

Meanwhile, the health department in its daily health bulletin has advised that “although Covid-19 is a highly contagious disease which spreads fast and can infect any one of us, we can protect ourselves through social distancing, washing our hands regularly and following sneezing/ coughing etiquettes”.

It added that “Healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and allied and healthcare professionals are rendering their services tirelessly to provide care and medical/ clinical support in this situation of crisis. Sanitary workers and police are also doing selfless service and playing critical roles in addressing the challenge of Covid-19. They all deserve our support, praise, and appreciation”.