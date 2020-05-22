Union seeks regular power supply at Tato, serves ultimatum to power dept

[Talar Yuto]

ITANAGAR, May 21: The All Shi-Yomi District Students’ Union (ASYDSU) on Thursday served a 70 days ultimatum to the superintending engineer (SE) of the power department of Aalo, West Siang district, to provide regular power supply to Tato, the headquarters of Shi-Yomi district.

“Though the headquarters received electricity in March this year, it is yet to transmit 24×7 power supply,” the ASYDSU lamented.

Informing that the district headquarters still lacks basic amenities, including phone network and power connectivity, ASYDSU general secretary Jura Diru cautioned that the ASYDSU will initiate a democratic movement if the demand is not met from the date of submission of memorandum.

“Tato is located approximately 130 km from West Siang district headquarters, Aalo. The officers are reluctant to stay at their place of posting due to non-availability of network and electricity,” the ASYDSU said, while adding that “regular supply of power will not only bring smiles to the villagers but also help in smooth functioning of the government offices to a large scale.”

“Earlier, Tato received power through a 50 KW micro hydel plant on the Sie River, which was discontinued due to lack of renovations. Since then, the villagers were left to manage their own power supply,” said Bota Ragshap, a resident and executive member of the ASYDSU.

Meanwhile, site Junior Engineer (JE) Akar Hango informed, “As of now, Tato’s power house, administrative blocks and police station have been connected with the grid, but the power remains cut off due to unavoidable circumstances.”

Informing that the power house workers are rendering tireless service to restore the power connection, Hango said, “Workers are doing their job even in bad weather conditions and even taking shelter along the roadside for a week.”

“Since the power supply from the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) has to pass through West Siang and Siang districts to reach Shi – Yomi district, a problem always occurs in the trip line (Rope line),” he added.

When contacted over phone, Superintending Engineer (SE) Modam Jini informed that “the power supply to Tato is in stabilizing period due to dense forest and its distance.”

“Unfortunately, the nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic has lowered the movement of vehicles and has had a major impact on the department for maintenance of grid/ wire,” said Jini.

Reportedly, appropriate financial assistance was not provided from the state government’s end, and has caused the delay.

“However, the matter will be sorted out soon with the consultation of Kamba, Kaying and Tato sub-division officers,” Jini added.