Governor reviews presentation on RGU-ACIC Project

ITANAGAR, May 21: Governor BD Mishra reviewed the Rajiv Gandhi University – Atal Community Innovation Centre (RGU-ACIC) project here at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The RGU-ACIC project, under Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of the NITI Aayog aims to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in India.

Attending the meeting, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha Prof spoke about the various activities and research projects that are being undertaken by the university. He informed that the RGU is going to set-up the ACIC as the varsity has been finally short-listed by the AIM, NITI Aayog, New Delhi.

He added that the university has undertaken collaborative research projects under the aegis of the Indian Central Himalayan Universities Consortium- an initiative of the NITI Aayog. He also mentioned that the university is going to take a social science research project on rural and boarder areas of Arunachal Pradesh as well.

RGU’s Department of Management Assistant Professor, Arindam Chakrabarty also made a PowerPoint presentation, followed by discussion on various dimensions of the upcoming RGU-ACIC.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Commissioner to the Governor Dr Sagar Preet Hooda were also present during the review. (Raj Bhavan)