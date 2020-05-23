APCDA opposes procurement of health materials through GeM

ITANAGAR, May 22: The Arunachal Pradesh Chemist & Druggist Association (APCDA) has strongly opposed the state government’s move to procure health materials worth Rs.55.95 crores under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) 2020-21 through government e-marketing (GeM) portal.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Friday, the APCDA has appealed to the government to re-consider the decision for procurement of hospital items through e-marketing portal and demanded that the government float open tender for the same giving opportunity to local entrepreneurs for participation in tender process.

The Association said that many of the local contractors, entrepreneurs, organizations and general public are contributing in the fight against Covid-19 in various ways.

Therefore, the local people should be benefitted from any kind of government scheme of project, it said.

“Such move of the government for procurement of medical equipment through GeM portal will deprive the local contractors and entrepreneurs from participating in the tendering process and it will only benefit the manufacturers or companies from other states,” the Association added.

A copy of the letter was also submitted to the Deputy Chief Minister.