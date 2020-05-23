Laudato Si’ week observed

MIAO, May 22: The catholic community here in Changlang district observed the Laudato Si’ week, commemorating the fifth anniversary of Pope Francis’ landmark encyclical on the environment, despite the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Attending the programme at Neotan village on 22 May, which is also observed as World Bio-Diversity Day, Bishop of Miao diocese George Pallipparambil reminded the people to become a friend ofthe earth and not the master.

Highlighting the importance of caring about the environment, the bishop said, “The coronavirus pandemic has taught us that we are not the master but the earth is our master.”

Twenty people, who gathered for the celebration, expressed their happiness for being part of the global celebration in a small way in their own village.

“We thank our bishop for involving us in the Laudato Si’ week celebrations and encouraging us to build a better world together”, said women president of Miao diocese Likro Mossang.

“Our small effort today here in our village, we hope, will inspire someone somewhere else in the world to be more caring and friendly to Mother Earth”, said Kamjan Mossang, in-charge of the local quarantine facility centre in the village.

The celebration concluded with a plantation programme in the campus of the Carmelite Missionary Nuns in the village.