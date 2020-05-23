NH-13 at Balapu damaged

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, May 22: Torrential rain has reportedly blocked National Highway 13 at Balapu under Sagalee ADC headquarter of Papum Pare district today.

The blockade would affect the travellers to and from Tawang, West Kameng, Pakke-Kessang and East Kameng districts who commute through NH-13 during lockdown.

The Sagalee police have alerted the concern district administrations to caution travellers not to pass through NH-13 route during night as the blockade would be cleared only on Saturday.