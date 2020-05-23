NEC, NESID funds to be utilized in full to upgrade health sector: CM

TAWANG, May 22: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said funds under North East Special Infrastructure Development [NESID] scheme and North East Council would be fully utilised for upgrading the health sector in the state.

“A long-term policy for robust infrastructure and facilities for all the 25 district hospitals in the state has been rolled out with proposed allocation of Rs. 350 crore while 50% of the MLA local area development fund could be used for fighting the coronavirus,” Khandu said while chairing a review meeting on Covid-19 preparedness here on Friday.

The chief minister exhorted the people of the state to put in extra efforts to prevent the spread of Covid -19 pandemic in the state.

“The state must be ready for any eventuality as the country has witnessed a surge in corona cases,” Khandu said.

“It is in such likelihood that the purpose of the preparedness level in the state should be on 100 percent prevention of spread of Covid- 19 infection as and when any positive cases arise. It will be a failure of the state government if the spread of the disease is not contained,” he said.

He said that adequate awareness must be generated to prevent the spread of panic and rumours involving the Covid-19 disease.

Khandu stressed on the use of Information, Education and Communication campaigns and use of all means of public communication to spread awareness so that no covid-19 positive person is ostracized.

The chief minister informed that the state government has launched its exercise to define its own zones, containment plan and standard operating procedures for Covid-19, which would be completed soon.

On reviving the state’s economy, the chief minister said priority would be given to agriculture and horticulture activities.

“The government will provide farmers with fencing, seeds for agri. and horti. crops as well as provide support for marketing the farm produce,” Khandu said.

“The Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee has been activated in all the districts and it has been doing a commendable job for finding markets for the farmers. Army and central paramilitary forces stationed in the state are also a big market for the farmers for which the state government will soon sit with the officials of the respective forces to work out the modalities,” he added.

The chief minister lauded the Tawang district administration for its exemplary work in Covid-19 preparedness and appreciated the team effort put in by the local administration, government departments, local NGOs, community organizations and the local community.

He also appreciated the district administration for the elaborate arrangements such as constituting of supervisory, monitoring and disinfectant committees to put up a robust mechanism to fight coronavirus pandemic in the district. (CMO)