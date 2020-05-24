‘Obey advisories & guidelines’

DOIMUKH, May 23: Local MLA Tana Hali Tara appealed to all sections of society to obey the advisories and guidelines of the health department and administration issued for the welfare and wellbeing of general masses in the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

He was addressing residents here at the market area during a facemask distribution programme, organized by the BJP Mahila Morcha Papum Pare district unit on Saturday.

“We are in the green zone, and to remain safe and secure from the clutches of the virus, we have to maintain social distancing and mandatorily use face masks. Cleanliness is another factor,” Hali said.

Around 1000 face masks were distributed on the occasion.