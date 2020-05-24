RGU Covid-19 awareness quiz

RONO HILLS, May 23: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) launched the online international Covid-19 awareness quiz 2020 on Saturday.

The objective of the quiz is to bring required level of Covid-19 awareness and sensitization on the pandemic.

The quiz, being organised by the RGU’s commerce department, was formally inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Khuswaha.

The quiz would be accessible in the RGU’s website: www.rgu.ac.in till 30 June 2020. E-certificate of appreciation will be provided to highest scorers (at least 60% score.)