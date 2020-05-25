DC visits quarantine facilities at GH

AALO, May 24: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi visited all the institutional quarantine facilities, the intensive care unit and covid care centre at the general hospital here on Sunday.

He emphasized on the need of paying more attention to such centres, availability of magistrate and data operators at Hissam check gates for registration and deportation of returnees so that such persons are not left stranded in the check gates for want of man power.

He also sorted out the need of washing machine at DPDC quarantine centre and asked all nodal officers to act and communicate to make sure things go smoothly.

DMO Dr Moli Riba, DSO Dr Jombom Kato, Dr Jumge Padu and DDMO Dorjee Nima briefed the DC about the Covid-19 related activities carried so far in the district.

DSP Sange Thinley disclosed that a total of 11 cases have so far been registered, 59 arrests have been made and 101 vehicles seized for violations of the lockdown norms. Rs 43,000 has been realized from the violators, the DSP said.

ADC Liyi Bagra and others also forwarded their useful suggestions to make the lockdown more effective. (DIPRO)