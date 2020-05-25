NYK organizes poster and wall writing campaign

PASIGHAT, May 24: In its efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19, volunteers of the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) and NDRF-trained volunteers of East Siang district organized a mass awareness poster and wall painting campaign on Saturday to sensitize the people to appreciate the healthcare, police and frontline warriors for their dedication, skills and abilities.

The NYK volunteers also distributed 550 facemasks to the needy, maintaining social distancing norms during the campaign.

During the campaign, NYK district coordinator Tapun Taki said “while most of us are being told to stay home and to maintain social distancing, our warriors are delivering their precious service in the front putting their lives and families at risk.”

He also assured that “the NYK would always be ready to extend all possible help and cooperation to the responders in this time of uncertainty.” (DIPRO)