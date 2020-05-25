Eid greetings

ITANAGAR, May 24: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has greeted the Muslim community on Eid-ul-Fitr.

“On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill,” said the CM.

Khandu further added that cultural diversity has been one of the greatest strengths and sources of pride for India. The chief minister appealed for upholding the spirit of Eid while spreading the message of universal peace, forgiveness and unity in the world.

Governor BD Mishra has also extended his heartiest greetings. He expressed his hope that the festival will inspire all to follow the path of peace, harmony and tolerance.

“May the noble ideals of festival fill our lives with amity, love, prosperity and happiness and strengthen the bonds of our composite society,” the Governor wished in his message.