NGO donates to BPL families

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, May 24: The Yalop Taggu Romey Memorial Trust donated Rs 3000 each to 36 BPL Adivasi families to commemorate the 4th death anniversary of late Yalop Taggu Romey.

Born on 9th of May, 1962 in Pangkeng village, now Siang district, late Romey was a social worker and devoted her life working for the social cause.

She also served as a senior nurse at the Tomo Riba institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Naharlagun.

Appreciating unsung frontline warriors working endlessly for the society to contain the Covid-19, the NGO also conducted awareness workshops on fighting the virus and relayed guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing.