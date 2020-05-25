Poor management of MGNREGA alleged

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, May 24: Many job card holders in Upper Subansiri district have alleged poor management of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the district.

The beneficiaries of the employment guarantee programme have expressed their strong resentment over wage disparity and non-payment of wages.

The job card holders of Giba circle said that their pending wages have not been released till date despite repeated pleas and submission of the documents required for release of the payment. They demanded immediate action against the official(s) responsible for delay in the release of their wages.

In Taliha Payeng circle, majority of the job card holders have not yet received wages, while some beneficiaries, who have received wages, alleged huge disparity in the wages paid to them.

“On one hand, some beneficiaries have received huge amount and on other hand, some are paid meagre amount of money in the name of wage,” they alleged and questioned such pay disparity for the same nature of work.

Wage disparity has also been alleged by the job cardholders of Siyum circle.

The beneficiaries alleged that many technical assistants do not have sound knowledge to operate the MIS portal.

The job card holders appealed to the district administration to immediately redress their grievances.