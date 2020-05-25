NAHARLAGUN, May 24: The Arunachal Paralympics Association observed the Ummang Festival, a festival for the differently-able, without any fun-fare here on 22 May.
Eight persons, including the association’s president, Kongo Taku attended the celebration that lasted for around an hour.
Taku advised all the differently-able people of the state to strictly adhere to the lockdown norms and follow the health advisories issued from time to time by the health department.
Paralympics ass’n celebrates Ummang Fest
