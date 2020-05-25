Paralympics ass’n celebrates Ummang Fest

NAHARLAGUN, May 24: The Arunachal Paralympics Association observed the Ummang Festival, a festival for the differently-able, without any fun-fare here on 22 May.

Eight persons, including the association’s president, Kongo Taku attended the celebration that lasted for around an hour.

Taku advised all the differently-able people of the state to strictly adhere to the lockdown norms and follow the health advisories issued from time to time by the health department.