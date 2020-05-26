W/ Kameng reels under darkness for 5th day

BOMDILA, May 25: West Kameng district reels under darkness for the fifth day in a row. Incessant rainfall and blocks at multiple points on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road have made it impossible for the power department to restore power supply to the district.

The BCT road, which has been closed since 21 May on account of various landslides and washing away of portions of road at multiple places, would also be made motorable by the end of the first week of June.

The BCT road is the main lifeline for the districts of West Kameng, East Kameng and Tawang.

This was assured by 14 BRTF Commander Col BS Katal and representative of the TTC Infra India to the district administration of West Kameng during a co-ordination meeting called by Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki on Monday, to review the disaster preparedness in the district in view of the onset of the monsoon in the district.

Directing the 14 and the 42 BRTF commanders to place men and machineries in all the vulnerable locations along the BCT and the OKSRT road, the deputy commissioner asked them to keep open the line of communication on real-time basis and also to appoint nodal officers each to liaise with the district administration.

Commander 42 BRTF, AJ Singh assured the DC of placing requisite manpower and adequate machineries on the OKSRT road as the returnees of West Kameng and Tawang districts are being escorted through that road since 21 May, which remains blocked for hours on end due to landslides and shooting stones at certain locations.

All the administrative officers and HODs including the SP presented the preparedness plan and suggested various measures for strengthening mitigation acts.

The deputy commissioner also directed the administrative officers to activate control rooms and the IRTs and to constantly monitor the rivers and the streams in their respective circles.

He further directed them to issue monsoon advisories and constantly review the disaster management plan and resource mapping besides identifying vulnerable areas in their respective circles.

The police, para military forces, administrative officers and HoDs were also present during the meeting. (DIPRO)