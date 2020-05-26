DC visits Miao to oversee Covid-19 preparedness

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, May 25: Changlang Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav visited Miao sub-division on Monday along with SP Mihin Gambo to oversee the preparedness to deal with Covid-19, following detection of a positive case in the state.

The DC visited all the quarantine facilities in Miao, Namphai and Kharsang administrative circles, and suggested extending more facilities to the incoming people as and when required. He also visited the MBC quarantine centre at here in the township, the largest facility in Miao sub-division.

At Namchick check gate, the DC verified the arrangements and emphasized that every vehicle entering the gate be thoroughly sanitized. He also went to every table of the makeshift waiting shed and checked the forms and entries.