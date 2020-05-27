GWS provides financial help to 734 stranded people

ITANAGAR, May 26: The Galo Welfare Society (GWS), under its ‘Covid-19 Mission’ provided financial help to 734 people of the Galo community stuck in various parts of the country due to the nationwide Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Those who received the financial help include students, aspirants of the UPSC and various other competitive examinations, medical patients and their attendants, entrepreneurs, government employees, tourists, professionals serving in PSUs, employee of corporate sectors, such as trainees, workers, technicians, mechanic, attendants, salespersons, security guard etc.

The state-wise break-up of the recipients is Andhra Pradesh-14, Assam- 121, Chandigarh- 6, Chhattisgarh – 2, Delhi NCR- 75, Gujarat -11, Haryana -32, Himachal Pradesh -25, Karnataka -74, Maharashtra -37, Manipur -7, Meghalaya -57, Mizoram -9, Nagaland -1, Pondicherry -1, Rajasthan -12, Sikkim -6, Punjab -52, Tamil Nadu -43,

Telangana -24, Kerala -5, West Bengal -4, Tripura -2, Uttar Pradesh -32 and Uttarakhand -75.

The districts wise break-up of recipient is : West Siang (354), Leparada (146), Lower Siang (144), Upper Subansiri (58), East Siang (15), Lohit (4), West Kamng (2), Lower Dibang valley (4), Pakke-Kessang (4) and Papum Pare (3).

“The GWS’ Covid-19 mission was necessitated after being informed about the untold miseries and uncertainty being faced by the Galos stranded outside the state due to racial discrimination, financial crisis, mental trauma, scarcity of food etc,” the GWS said in a release.

GWS president Tanga Kena and general secretary Gomar Basar expressed gratitude to all the well-wishers of the Galo community, who have generously donated on humanitarian ground for the noble cause.