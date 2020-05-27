RGU begins ‘online STC on research methodology in Humanities’

RONO HILLS, May 26: The Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) department of English began its five-day ‘Online STC on research methodology in Humanities’ on Tuesday.

In the e-inaugural ceremony, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha spoke on the importance of quality research and online learning, and on the necessity of continuity of learning at the teeth of the pandemic.

EFL University, Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar emphasized on the relevance of research methodology courses for research in the Humanities and encouraged the organizers to explore avenues of online learning.

Prof Mundoli Narayanan from IIAS, Shimla spoke on ‘Ethics in Research in the Humanities’.

Resource persons from USA, India and Saudi Arabia also participated in the e-inaugural session, which had over a hundred participants from across India. Six international participants also enrolled for the course.

The course coordinators are Dr PN Piraji and Dr CK Panda from the RGU’s English department.