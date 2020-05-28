Assn seeks governor’s intervention on PPE

ITANAGAR, May 27: In a memorandum to the governor on Wednesday, the All Arunachal Contractor’s Welfare Association (AACWA) has sought his immediate intervention into the issue concerning supply of poor quality personal protective equipment (PPE) by HLL Lifecare Ltd to the health department and appealed to him to constitute an enquiry committee into the matter.

While demanding the authorities to blacklist the said company, the AACWA further questioned the TRIHMS authorities’ failure in constituting a committee of board members which could have verified the quality of materials supplied by the contractors.

“If the lives of frontline workers of health and police department and administration are not secure then how will they save the lives of the general public from the Covid-19 pandemic?,” stated the AACWA, and questioned the roles of the minister and secretary of the health and family welfare department in the entire matter.

“Why can’t they supervise their concerned departments when such important materials are being supplied and received?” the AACWA asked and urged the governor to initiate disciplinary action against the erring officers.