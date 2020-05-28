Join ‘Speak Up India’ online campaign: APCC

ITANAGAR, May 27: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) here has appealed to the Congress party leaders and workers, well wishers, common people and victims of the current crisis to join the Indian National Congress’ (INC) ‘Speak Up India’ online campaign, scheduled for Thursday.

The INC is set to organise ‘Speak Up India’, a massive online campaign in the country on 28 May from 11 am to 2 pm through various social media platforms to raise the voice of people in distress and appeal to the central government “to listen and implement” the various demands put forth by the Congress party.

The demands include transferring Rs 10,000 immediately to all the poor families; financial help, not loan to small business and medium business class to support their ongoing business losses; make transport facilities available for all migrant workers and other stranded people without any charges to ensure their safe return to their home states.

The INC also sought employment opportunities for the unemployed workers and to increase working days under the MNREGA to 200 days in a year.

The APCC has appealed to all struggling in the crisis to join the campaign “to register a strong protest and to make sure that our message is amplified effectively.”