Mahindra initiates first-of-its-kind digitized service experience

MUMBAI, May 27: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd), a part of the 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, has announced its new ‘Contactless Service Experience’ for its vehicle owners, just as some of its dealerships and workshops began opening up across the country in line with government advisories.

The company has resumed sales and service operations at select dealerships under a set of strict guidelines, to ensure the highest levels of safety for its customers and dealer staff.

Mahindra is working to assure complete safety to its customers whether they get their vehicles serviced from the comfort of their own homes or choose to visit a Mahindra workshop.

Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The launch of our unique ‘Contactless’ service, in addition to our newly launched ‘Own Online’ digital platform, will help us to provide a holistic and contactless Sales & Service experience to our customers.

During these times, ensuring the safety of our customers through a hassle-free experience is of utmost importance to us.

All repair information and records will now be made available through the company’s ‘With You Hamesha’ mobile application (WYH app download – http://bit.ly/WYH-APP/With You Hamesha on WhatsApp – https://bit.ly/WYHWA).

Mahindra has launched for the first time in India, the live video streaming of recommended repairs straight from the service bay, called CustomerLIVE. Whenever required, service advisors will go live with customers over video to explain the repairs identified during vehicle examination in the workshop and service advisors utilising standard 3D images of frequently used parts to explain any wear and tear.

Mahindra customers can also effortlessly and easily receive their service related documents and updates on WhatsApp (With You Hamesha’s WhatsApp account – 7208071495).

The With You Hamesha app provides its users the ease of booking a service appointment for a chosen slot, request a pick up and drop off, view service costs, vehicle history, warranty/RSA renewal details, enables live chat and an industry-first chatbot, called TotBot, for swift query resolution & transactions. Mahindra has been actively engaging with customers through multiple media, providing remote support, sharing vehicle maintenance tips and keeping them updated on the status of operations at its workshops.

Currently Mahindra has opened close to 300 customer touchpoints across India, which is approximately 30% of the company’s overall network.

Mahindra’s initiative of assuring safety and transparency through digital convenience comes in addition to a host of hygiene measures being implemented throughout its network of dealerships. The guidelines at the company’s showrooms and service centres take cognizance of all aspects of safety and hygiene during any customer interface at the dealerships and workshops – be it at the entry point, reception area or during vehicle demo, test drive, pick-up/ drop off, delivery and selecting payment mode etc.

Some of the guidelines include – the screening of customers & staff for high temperature before entering the premises, alternate parking being utilized to ensure social distancing, ensuring all safety precautions such as the use of masks, gloves, frequent hand sanitization by the customer and staff, every vehicle being sanitized before it is taken for repair work and vehicles being repaired in alternate service bays in the workshop to ensure social distancing. Great care has also been taken in drafting these safety guidelines to ensure that they align with the guidelines suggested by government bodies.