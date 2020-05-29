12 traders booked for violating LM Acts

NAHARLAGUN, May 28: A total of 12 traders were booked under various provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 by teams of the legal metrology and consumer affairs (LMCA) officers from different parts of three districts on Thursday.

In Tezu, a team of the LMCA officers, led by zonal deputy controller Minte Siga and assistant controller SC Singpho inspected Tezu market and booked eight shopkeepers for violation of provisions under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

The shopkeepers were selling packaged commodities items without the mandatory declaration as required, and selling cold drinks at exorbitant rates.

In Khonsa, the legal metrology team led by LM inspector Tarh Sonu booked two traders for violation of the LM Act during inspection conducted at the Khonsa market. One of the traders was found using unverified weights and measures, while the other one was selling expired products.

In Lower Subansiri, district assistant controller HH Atung and inspector LM Rakesh Teksing, during their surprise inspection at Hapoli market booked two traders. Of the two, one is a hardware shop owner while another is a bakery shop owner. They were booked for selling products without the MRP declared on the packages which is mandatory under the Packaged Commodities Rule, 2011.