Salesians of Don Bosco provide food and essentials to needy

ITANAGAR, May 28: Salesians of Don Bosco reached out to senior citizens, migrants, women and children by providing food grains, hand sanitizers and masks as a part of its Covid relief programme.

The event, an initiative of the Don Bosco Youth Centre, the Association of Past Pupils of Don Bosco and Salesians Sisters, benefited 114 households.

“Needy are far too many and much more needs to be done during this extraordinary situation everyone is facing,” it said in a statement.

The Covid relief programme started with Fr Paulinus SDB, associate pastor of the Catholic Church, Itanagar, giving away the first kit.

Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Jollang Principal Fr Joshua SDB made the beneficiaries aware of the need to maintain personal hygiene and take no risks with regard to personal safety “as Covid has become a reality in Arunachal and in Itanagar as well”.

Former student of the Don Bosco, IPS officer Kime Aya spoke to the beneficiaries about the need to wear masks while advocate Taring Mayu spoke of the need to maintain physical distance and keep oneself safe in public places.

Salesian sisters from Auxilium Gohpur and Jollang distributed 400 masks to all present, especially to migrant labourers, women and children and the elderly.