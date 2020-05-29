DC highlights importance of menstrual health and hygiene

THINSA, May 28: Tirap deputy commissioner Bhanu Prabha highlighted the importance of menstrual health and hygiene and stressed the need to break the taboo regarding menstruation.

She said this while attending the one-day workshop on Menstrual Hygiene Day organised by the NERCORMP (Tirap & Longding) here under Tirap district on Thursday.

Eleven self help groups (SHGs) and its members participated in the awareness programme which marks the Menstrual Hygiene Day, an annual awareness day held on 28 May every year to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management.

The DC in her address also informed the participants about the proper use of sanitary pads in order to avoid cervical cancer by utilizing the correct methods.

Earlier, NERCORMP (Tirap & Longding) Business Development Officer, Pinky Thokchom highlighted the need for raising awareness on the importance of good menstrual hygiene management worldwide to break the taboos surrounding menstruation.

She further urged the SHGs to take up the initiative of distribution, purchase and promotion of menstrual products, especially during the current pandemic and share awareness on personal hygiene.

Later, 500 biodegradable sanitary pads were distributed among members of all 11 SHGs.

A similar programme was also held at Deomali under the aegis of NERCORMP partner TOI-LAMRU, a local SHG, wherein its chairperson Toi Kanglom briefed about the objectives of Menstrual Hygiene Day and distributed 200 sanitary pads to the women participants. (DIPRO)