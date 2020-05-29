Dr Lyube passes away

ITANAGAR, May 28: Doctor Hage Lyube passed away recently while undergoing treatment in a Dibrugarh-based hospital.

An MBBS graduate from RIMS Imphal, Dr Lyube served in the RK Mission Hospital here before he joined the state health department and was posted at Anjaw district till his last breath.

He left behind his wife and an infant daughter.

The VKV Alumni Association and the Indian Medical Association- Arunachal Pradesh branch have extended their condolences on his demise.

“His untimely death in such a young age is an irreparable loss not only to his family members but also to the VKV Alumni Association too,” the alumni association said in a release.