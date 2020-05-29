Do not panic, says DC

ITANAGAR, May 28: Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom has urged the people not to panic over the new positive case of Covid-19.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, he said people should remain alert and follow the directives of the health department.

He said the decision to send the people returning to the state to home after four days of institutional quarantine has been taken by the health experts after considering various factors.

“Our state remains one of the few to make it mandatory to test and put people returning to the state in quarantine centres. All the states are following home quarantine measures. After a lot of discussion by health experts and by following SOP of the ICMR, it was decided that if the test for Covid-19 comes negative, people can be sent home after four days so that they continue the remaining days of quarantine at home,” he said.

“After leaving institutional quarantine centres, the people should strictly follow home quarantine,” the DC added.

Appealing to the people to cooperate with the authorities, the DC said, “We understand that people will face some trouble but the situation is not normal. The returnees should not expect home-like comfort in the quarantine facilities. The administration is trying its best, but there will be some shortcomings and people will have to bear it. However, we will continue to give our best.”

He also informed that all the hotels and other quarantine centres are regularly sanitized and strict protocols are being followed to keep everyone safe.