Pasighat flight service resumes

PASIGHAT, May 28: Flight service to Pasighat has resumed after 23 March with the first flight (ATR-72 of Alliance Airlines) landing at Pasighat Airport on Thursday morning with two passengers.

The flight connects Pasighat with Kolkata-Guwahati-Tezpur.

DC Dr Kinny Singh and SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh were present at the airport to ensure that the officers and security personnel on duty maintained the SOP.

Speaking to media, the DC informed that details of the passengers were duly recorded and screened on arrival and later they were sent for quarantine. No relative or friends of the passengers were allowed to visit the airport area.

SP Singh informed that newly issued SOP by the civil aviation ministry for security was followed strictly. Security personnel checked both the passengers, without touching their body and luggage. Deployed security personnel were provided sanitizers, head shields and gloves and those who were near the passengers were given PPE as safety measure. (DIPRO)