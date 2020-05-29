West Siang DA to regulate traffic based on even and odd number

AALO, May 28: West Siang district administration has decided to regulate traffic movement in the district by allowing movement of vehicle bearing even numbers on even dates and odd numbers on odd dates.

The decision was made during a meeting held here on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi.

It was informed that the administration and police will strictly implement the order after wide publicity and circulation.

Also, government vehicles will be exempted from the purview of the order on road and offices only, but not in the market places.

During the meeting, the DC insisted on imposition of curfew from 7 pm to 5 am in the morning.

“There is no room for any complacency or relaxation in this pandemic situation when two positive cases are detected from people coming into the state from outside and the disease is multiplying alarmingly on daily basis in our neighbouring state,” he said and informed that a district covid control room will soon be set up for dissemination of information.

“All willing Covid-19 volunteers will be invited with verification of character antecedents from the West Siang SP to fit them in multiple roles as deemed fit by the administration only,” he added.

It was further decided that social functions will be avoided, while import of livestock from outside the state; permission for sacrifice of and sale of livestock shall be permitted after obtaining permission from district administration with submission of earmark of animals and verification through veterinary department before sacrifice; adherence to rate fixed by the district administration; strict monitoring of people under home quarantine and their placements in a Dere (community hall) or respective schools by the concerned HGBs and GBs.

The district nodal officer for Covid-19, Liyi Bagra gave detailed overview of the initiatives and measures that have been taken so far to contain Covid-19 in the district.

Former minister Doi Ado, ATPWDS & APAWS secretary Kiro Ete, SP Jummar Basar, DMO Dr Moli Riba, DDMO Dorjee Nima, representatives from Mother’s Vision, Galo Ane and market committees also gave their suggestions to be incorporated in the SOP of the district. (DIPRO)