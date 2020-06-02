18 new Covid-19 cases in Arunachal with 16 in Changlang

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 1: Arunachal registered 18 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total to 21. Changlang has reported 16 cases, while Namsai and Tawang have reported one each.

Till Sunday, there were just three active Covid-19 positive cases. Like the previous ones, all the new cases are returnees to the state.

“Sixteen returnees are from Haryana, one from Delhi, and one from Chennai. All the returnees are asymptomatic and will be managed in Covid care centres,” the health department said.

The cases were detected in facility quarantine, according to the department.

The persons who tested positive have reportedly been taken to Covid care centres and are reported to be asymptomatic.

The youngest is reported to be a one-year-old child from Changlang.

Meanwhile, the health department has declared the state a ‘green zone’, stating that zones in Arunachal will be reviewed every Monday and the present classification has been done on the basis of the situation as on 1 June.