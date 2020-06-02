CM congratulates Modi on completing a year in second term, highlights achievements

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 1: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday joined the entire nation – or at least the BJP-run states – in marking the completion of one year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s second term.

Addressing journalists here, Khandu congratulated Modi on completing one year in his second term as prime minister.

“On this occasion, I should address the public, but due to Covid-19 lockdown I am addressing through media to congratulate and appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successful completion of one year in his second term government,” said Khandu.

He hailed Modi for taking “historic decisions” in his second term, such as abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, and creation of the post of chief of defence staff for effective coordination among the three armed forces – the army, the navy, and the air force.

Khandu also hailed the PM for succeeding in persuading the Bodo armed groups to sign the Bodo Peace Accord and bringing peace and stability in Bodo insurgents-affected areas in Assam, and for the Brue-Reang permanent settlement to ensure peace in the Northeast.

“Coverage of all farmers under the PM Kisan Yojana and introduction of pensions for farmers, labourers, shopkeepers would help the majority of people in lower income groups and provide better social security to them,” Khandu said while highlighting the major initiatives taken by the Modi government in its second term.

He also expressed appreciation for the prime minister for the revised cost estimate for the National Institutes of Technology (NIT) in the Northeast, including the NIT in Jote, Papum Pare.

“Out of Rs 1239.25 crore funds under the revised cost estimated for permanent campus of NITs in the region, the NIT Arunachal Pradesh got Rs 430.56 crore for the permanent site,” the CM said.

He said that it was under Modi’s leadership that the construction of the greenfield airport in Hollongi has been expedited and the construction of the Sela tunnel approved.

The CM also highlighted the major achievements of the state government, including the start of work for the greenfield airport, the construction of the MLAs’ apartments, and flats for senior officers at Chimpu, which have been completed.

On health reformation, Khandu said 18 district hospitals are being upgraded and hospitals are being built in the new districts with an estimated cost of Rs 365 crore, “to be funded by various funding windows of the government, with execution timeline of 24 months.”

While 150 new staff nurses will be recruited at the district level, 14 TrueNat machines will be installed at Tawang, Bomdila, Naharlagun, Pasighat Roing, Changlang, Khonsa, Daporijo and Ziro, he said.

The CM also informed that his government has proposed procuring 30 ambulances, MRI scanners, CT scanners, and 237 other equipment for 10 district hospitals.