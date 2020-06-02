IPR dept constitutes ‘Fakecheck’ committee

ITANAGAR, Jun 1: The information & public relations (IPR) department has constituted a ‘Fakecheck’ committee to fight the menace of fake news and false information, especially on social media, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee, headed by IPR Deputy Director Denhang Bosai, will devote at least an hour every evening to trace fake posts and articles that may, through their nature, incite violence or hatred among the public.

In a meeting, IPR Secretary Himanshu Gupta expressed serious concern over the inundation of fake news, especially on social media, and asked the committee members to “ensure filtration of news.”

He asked the committee members to issue rebuttals at the earliest to prevent fake news from spreading further, and suggested that fake news of serious and sensitive nature be reported to the police.