MLA visits inmates in quarantine centres

BOMDILA, Jun 1: Local legislator Dongru Siongju on Monday visited various quarantine centres here in West Kameng district and interacted with the inmates.

The MLA enquired after their wellbeing, the services being provided to them, and complaints, if any. He urged the inmates to be “strong and positive and use the time during quarantine in a productive way.”

Siongju expressed satisfaction over the management by the district administration, and the services being provided by the frontline workers.

He was accompanied by the nodal officer for the quarantine centres, S Khandu, and DSO Dr SK Thungon, among others. (DIPRO)