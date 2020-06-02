RGU online FDP underway

RONO HILLS, Jun 1: A five-day online faculty development programme (FDP), organized by the Hindi department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), got underway on Monday.

The FDP, on the topic ‘Madhyakaleen Hindi sahitya mein sodh ki sambhavnayein’, was inaugurated by New Delhi-based Sri Lal Bahadur Shashtri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Ramesh Kumar Pandey.

“Bhakti is the soul of India and Bhakti literature is the backbone of Hindi literature,” Prof Pandey said in his inaugural address.

He praised the Bhakt poets and sants “for bringing the morale and messages of the Veda, the Purana and the Ramayana in simple language.”

Chairing the inaugural session, RGU VC, Prof Saket Kushwaha stressed the need for quality and meaningful research. He advised the participants and scholars to give sufficient time to their respective research activities.

“Transparency in carrying out research work should be maintained in terms of synopsis selection, thesis evaluation, and during conducting viva voce,” he said.

RGU Pro-VC, Prof Amitava Mitra, briefed about the research done so far on medieval Hindi literature, and advised the participants to work on approved research topics through suitable and new approaches.

RGU acting registrar, Prof Tomo Riba advised the participants to “get maximum meaningful output from the programme.”

RGU Joint Registrar (Academic & Conference), Dr David Pertin informed that “the university has been striving to execute both its responsibility as an institution of learning and research, and in that pursuit it has been an active contributor to online learning and training.”

Hindi Department Head, Dr Shyam Shankar Singh, and Assistant Professor Dr Joram Yalam Nabam also spoke.

Earlier, Dean of Faculty of Languages, Prof Oken Lego introduced “the intent of the programme” and expressed optimism that the participants would immensely benefit from the expertise of the resource persons of the FDP.

One hundred participants, comprising assistant professors and research scholars from across the country, are participating in the programme.